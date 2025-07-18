Pecaut & CO. Sells 314 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $95.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $759.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,695 shares of company stock worth $13,710,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

