The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Lipe & Dalton’s 9th Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.5%

BA traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.78. 1,310,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,442. The stock has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.