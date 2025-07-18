Transce3nd LLC Sells 106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Transce3nd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3%

COST opened at $953.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,000.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $982.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.48.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

