Transce3nd LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transce3nd LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,736,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,194,278,000 after buying an additional 2,050,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,167,186,000 after buying an additional 3,017,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,015,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,796,129,000 after buying an additional 514,036 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $759.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,162 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

