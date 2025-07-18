Lipe & Dalton Buys 920 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in CVS Health by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $62.28. 2,094,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

