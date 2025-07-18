Saturna Capital Corp Takes $201,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.61. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.