Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 927 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $267.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.