Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3%

ADBE opened at $366.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

