Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $561.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $562.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

