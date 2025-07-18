Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $180,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

