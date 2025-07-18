Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 1,845,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,772,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

