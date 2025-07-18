Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.2% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.14. 134,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.