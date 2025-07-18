Lipe & Dalton Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.06. 6,247,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,489,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.