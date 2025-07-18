Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $363.40 billion, a PE ratio of 669.52, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

