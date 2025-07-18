Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $24.22 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9,521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,820 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

