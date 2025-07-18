Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Buys 446 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BA opened at $231.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

