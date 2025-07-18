Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $699.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

