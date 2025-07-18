Ring Mountain Capital LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after buying an additional 1,114,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0%

PayPal stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

