Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $501.61. The stock had a trading volume of 173,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,742. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

