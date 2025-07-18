Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,176. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

