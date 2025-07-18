iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $631.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $632.39. The stock has a market cap of $636.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

