Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE TRV opened at $262.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.95 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

