Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 6,257 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41,713.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%

DIS opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

