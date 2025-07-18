Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.