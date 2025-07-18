Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,764,043 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of TJX Companies worth $622,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

