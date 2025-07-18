Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

