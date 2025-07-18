The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a 33.3% increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $52.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

GS opened at $706.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $644.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

