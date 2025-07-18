Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,790,229.94 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

