Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $298,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

IBM traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $286.62. The stock had a trading volume of 431,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,049. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day moving average of $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

