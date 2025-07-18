Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 562 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:IBM traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 431,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,049. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

