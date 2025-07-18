Stephens Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. This represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

