Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,142 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.80% of Waste Management worth $749,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9%

WM traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

