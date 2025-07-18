Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.800-10.900 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $164.37. 2,165,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,406. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

