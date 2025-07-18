Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,694. The company has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

