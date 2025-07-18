Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

