Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,329 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after buying an additional 445,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

