Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Shares of 46,981 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Micron Technology makes up about 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 5,367,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,287,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

