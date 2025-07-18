651 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.47. The stock had a trading volume of 286,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,022. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.32 and its 200-day moving average is $288.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

