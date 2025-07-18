Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

GOOG stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

