Ring Mountain Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,841.68. This represents a 83.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,870,209. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.90. 191,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $198.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

