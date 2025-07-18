Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $4.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 207,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.03. 6,247,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,489,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

