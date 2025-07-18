Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

