Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.8% of Saturna Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,016,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

AVGO opened at $286.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $288.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

