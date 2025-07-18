Ring Mountain Capital LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $285.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $288.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

