Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 3,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.14. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.