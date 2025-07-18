Saturna Capital Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.2% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $150,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $191.26 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $337.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.