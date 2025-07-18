Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $761.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,695 shares of company stock worth $13,710,162 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

