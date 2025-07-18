ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $177,045,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,526,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 1,246,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 542,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,552. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.