Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $98.86. 533,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

