C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 60,235 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,235 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

